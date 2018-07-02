A promotion at work, cute puppies, a lottery win—nope, nothing in this world will make you happier today than an old-school photo shared by Geri Horner (formerly Geri Halliwell) of Prince Harry hanging out with the Spice Girls back in 1997. In the retro snap, 13-year-old Prince Harry can be seen with his father Prince Charles, set to make his first public appearance in Johannesburg, South Africa. (The trip would have taken place just a few months after Harry lost his mother, Princess Diana.)

Knowing that this is a young boy going through an unimaginably tragic time, it’s comforting to see Harry grinning from ear to ear while backstage at a Spice Girls show with his father. He looks SO happy while holding hands with Baby and Posh in the picture, which was posted to Instagram by Horner with the caption “Awh bless.”

There’s so much to take in here. Where do I even start? Harry being the cutest of all time ever in his giant tie? Emma’s excellent bangs, braids and bright green mini dress? Victoria’s three piece white trouser suit and super-rare teeth smile casually flirting with Prince Charles? Is this real life?

The full version of the iconic picture also shows tiny Harry with Scary Spice rocking a silver velour halter neck and flares, with Sporty in a short-sleeved biker jacket and Ginger’s red platform and skirt combo. God bless the 90s.

And the whole thing becomes even more magical when you remember that Victoria Beckham and husband David were guests at the recent royal wedding to Meghan Markle. That’s the circle of life, right there.