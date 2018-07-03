A little girl holds a white ballon at the border wall between Mexico and the United States
Today's Top Stories
1
Children Separated At the Border Still Need You
2
Prince Harry Refused to Hold Meghan Markle's Hand
3
The Truth About IUDs
4
These 23 Skincare Products Are Life-Changing
5
The Best Fourth of July Sales to Shop Right Now

Meghan Markle's Friend Bryony Gordon Opens Up About Being Close With the Duchess

She has a great nickname for Prince Harry.

Getty Images

The world has fallen in love with Prince Harry's new wife Meghan Markle for a ton of different reasons—but her kind nature, sense of humor and killer wardrobe have contributed to us all now really wanting to be her BFF. But what is it actually like to hang out with an off-duty Duchess of Sussex IRL? Markle’s IRL friend Bryony Gordon has revealed all.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Appearing on British show Loose Women earlier this week, Gordon was quizzed on her close relationship with Meghan, as well as Prince Harry when he’s just Harry-At-Home. Speaking about life behind the scenes with the royals, Gordon said: “It’s like chatting with a mate on the sofa with a cup of tea.”

Bryony, who has previously interviewed Harry about his mental health for her podcast Mad World, went on to admit that her friendly nickname for the Prince hadn’t exactly gone down too well, but he’d reluctantly agreed that she could call him “Hazza” anyway. What a guy.

But more about BFF Meghan. Bryony said that the former actress is still “completely normal” despite her new elevated status in the royal family, and that they’d recently headed to a normal, public restaurant for lunch together. “She is beautiful, graceful, lovely,” she said about the Duchess.

Getty Images
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Recalling their recent girly date together, Bryony remembered: “We spoke about yoga, she loves running. She offered me some of her monkfish.”

Sigh. Enjoy your loser lunch today with absolutely no royalty, yoga or monkfish involved. The rest of us can only dream.

Getty Images
Related Story
Meghan Markle | ELLE UK
Why Meghan Markle Won't Be at Wimbledon

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
Even Oprah Was Blown Away by the Royal Wedding
Here's Why Lili and Cole's Relationship Is Secret
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
So, Are Bella Hadid and Drake Dating?
Priyanka Chopra Fangirls at Nick Jonas' Concert
Beyoncé's Tour Stage Malfunctioned
Here's Prince Harry With the Spice Girls
Beyoncé Posts Photos from Her Private Jet
Meghan Markle Wore Black Capris to Audi Polo
Kylie Jenner Posted New Pics of Stormi
Selena Gomez's Best Style