A little girl holds a white ballon at the border wall between Mexico and the United States
Bella Hadid and The Weeknd Spent a Cozy Few Days Together at His Mansion

I can only dream of living somewhere as nice as The Weeknd's dog's luxury kennel.

While the rest of us suckers spent the weekend quaking at the news that Drake maybe wrote "Finesse" about Bella Hadid, the supermodel herself packed her suitcase and joined ex-boyfriend The Weeknd for a cosy weekend at his outrageous $17 million Hidden Hills mansion. We’ve been played, you guys.

Their getaway date was confirmed with some less-than-subtle snaps on Instagram Stories, with Hadid sharing a picture dated June 30 of her poolside view of the incredible pad. Do a double-finger zoom and you’ll soon spot the man himself standing on the balcony, along with his dogs in their matching miniature dog mansions. I can only dream of living somewhere as nice as The Weeknd’s dog's mansion.

And if there was any doubt that it really was Abel sharing the trip with Bella, the singer later posted his own, slightly closer version of the photograph. It’s the latest trick-move from the on/off couple who seem to slowly but surely be rekindling their relationship out of the spotlight.

For those who insist that matching Instagram posts just don’t cut the mustard, Us Weekly also claims that, a day later, the pair also had dinner at Matsuhisa in Beverly Hills where they were seen “snuggled in the back corner”, with an onlooker describing how they were “very sweet and laughing/whispering with each other”.

The former couple—who in early May were photographed making out and looking cute at a Cannes Film Festival party—also had a date out in Paris last month. Oh, this is very much happening.

