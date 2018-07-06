You might assume that two sisters going head-to-head in the modeling industry would result in real disaster, but supermodel sisters Gigi and Bella Hadid have proved that family comes before fashion. Opening up about the possibility of rivalry in their jobs for V Magazine, oldest sibling Gigi reveals that they instead choose to support each other’s successes.

There’s zero hair-pulling, catwalk sabotage or outfit stealing with these two. Gigi explained that she views their matching modeling careers as hugely beneficial in terms of support and home comforts when working away.

Chatting with family friend Serena Williams in a new interview for V Magazine, Gigi opened up about having a sister in the same field, saying: "I absolutely love it. It’s very rare to have what Bella and I have in fashion, what you and Venus [Williams] have in tennis.

She added: "I feel lucky to be able to have a piece of home in my work environment. We are each other's biggest fans. It has been a huge joy of my life to watch my little sister flourish and to help when I can!”

“I would say that out of everything, Bella and I are the least competitive about our careers. We are more competitive about holiday cooking.”

Quizzed on the advice that she’d offered her younger sis when she first started out in the business, 23-year-old Hadid revealed: “I personally really loved the challenge of learning a lot of the fashion ropes on my own when I started working in New York, so I didn’t want to take that experience away from Bella when she started. I was always there whenever she had a question about a specific client or situation, but I tried not to be too protective, which comes naturally to me with her. We’re always FaceTiming to keep each other company on work trips.”

"The challenge of learning the ropes." Lucky Bella. Gigi is so that goody-goody girl in school who wouldn't let you copy her papers because you had to learn it for yourself, isn't she?