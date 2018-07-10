Kate Middleton Makes Surprise Appearance at RAF Centenary

Kate Middleton, Prince William, Meghan Markle, and Prince Harry have accompanied The Queen to Westminster Abbey, to join in celebrations of the Royal Air Force and its centenary year. The event sees the biggest royal family turn out since Trooping the Colour.

Opting for very different looks for the occasion, both the Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Sussex looked quite elegant upon their arrival, while Harry and Wills were decked out in full military finery.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

It was previously anticipated that Kate Middleton, who is currently on maternity leave until the autumn, would not appear at the RAF celebrations, but her surprise appearance in pale blue Alexander McQueen delighted royal family fans. She styled her pastel summer coat with nude heels, a delicate cream clutch, a statement broach and a floral fascinator.

The outing comes just a day after the Duchess of Cambridge celebrated the christening of her littlest prince, Louis. For the ceremony, Kate chose a gorgeous white Alexander McQueen dress with a matching headpiece by Jane Taylor. Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince William joined them as well, giving us our first glimpse of the family of five, and of course, Aunt Meghan and Uncle Harry were in attendance to celebrate the little guy.

Meanwhile for the event today, Meghan opted for the opposite end of the color spectrum from Kate's light blue look. Having previously made her public appearances in pale, feminine hues, Markle arrived in a bold black dress with her signature scooped neckline, styled with nude heels and a stylish black fascinator.

After the service, the Queen, accompanied by her son Prince Charles, will make a short speech before presenting a new Queen's Colour to the RAF on the forecourt of Buckingham Palace and make a short speech. She will then head to the palace to watch a flypast and Feu de Joie, but it has not been confirmed who will accompany Her Majesty to the famous balcony.

Getty Images