It's been almost a month since we've seen Kate Middleton out in public (she was last spotted at the Maserati Royal Charity Polo Trophy). No doubt she has her hands full with taking care of her newborn and two little tots. While the Duchess of Cambridge has been laying low, she certainly was guaranteed to be present at Prince Louis' christening. Today, Kate and the rest of the royal family arrived to St James's Palace for the baby's baptism.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

For the special day, Kate wore a beautiful white Alexander McQueen dress. Meanwhile, Prince Louis reportedly wore the same dress as his siblings did at their christenings: the Honiton lace christening gown. Kate looked quite as ease and happy in the Alexander McQueen look. She accessorized the look with a hat by Jane Taylor and carried baby Louis in her arms. This outfit was very similar in color to her previous two christening outfits, having chosen white and cream in the past.

Members of the Royal Family arrive at St James's Palace for the christening of Prince Louis. pic.twitter.com/3pDk4D898C — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) July 9, 2018

Kate's outfit at Prince Louis' christening:

Shutterstock

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Kate's outfit at Princess Charlotte's christening in 2015:



Getty Images

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Kate's outfit at Prince George's christening in 2013: