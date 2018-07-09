Today's Top Stories
See Photos of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Prince Louis' Christening

There's already some hand-holding!

Shutterstock

Today, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are celebrating their nephew Prince Louis' christening with the immediate royals (minus the Queen and Prince Philip). It's clearly a very special day for the family, and an opportunity for Meghan to bond with her new nephew since he didn't make an appearance at the royal wedding.

Meghan looks amazing (per usual) in an olive green Ralph Lauren dress and a Stephen Jones hat, while Harry chose his signature blue suit for their nephew's christening. A couple days ago, they both attended the 'Your Commonwealth' Youth Challenge Reception and definitely didn't hold back on the PDA. Even though this is a more formal event, the couple didn't limit the hand-holding and touching here either.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Charles, Duchess Camilla, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and more family members are gathering at The Chapel Royal at St. James's Palace in London to watch the newest little prince get baptized by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby.

AP
We haven't seen a live glimpse of Prince Louis since he made his debut on the steps of the Lindo Wing at St. Mary's Hospital when Kate Middleton gave birth to him on April 23. We did, however, see the cutest picture to ever exist of him and his older Charlotte, 3, in an official portrait released by Kensington Palace. In the photo, Charlotte is kissing Louis on the forehead while holding him in her arms. I'm not crying, you're crying.

Prince Louis' godparents were announced earlier this morning, but Harry and Meghan didn't make the cut. Instead, William and Kate chose close friends of the royal family.

