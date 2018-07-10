Meghan Markle Paid Homage to Ireland in a Green Givenchy Outfit

A day after attending Prince Louis' christening, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry traveled to Dublin, Ireland. The royal couple arrived on Tuesday for their two-day tour of the country. (The flight itself from London is only about 75 minutes, which means they were also able to squeeze in an appearance this morning at Westminster Abbey.) For day one, Meghan stepped out in a two-piece forest green set. She wore a three-quarter sleeve top tucked into a fitted Givenchy pencil skirt (now sold out in her color).

The two items were so identical in hue, you could almost mistake the whole look for a dress. The color choice was appropriate, too, as green is Ireland's national color. The outfit bared a similar color resemblance to her outfit from yesterday, when she attended Prince Louis' christening in an olive green dress by Ralph Lauren. Meghan ditched the fascinator this time around and instead simply accessorized with a brown Strathberry bag, Vanessa Tugendhaft earrings, and tan suede pumps.

While this is the first time Meghan's visited Dublin since she received her Duchess of Sussex title, she has visited the capital on several occasions in 2013 and 2014. This trip, however, is all the more special now that she is a royal.

The purpose of the couple's visit is to learn about Ireland's history and experience Irish culture, which includes a rumored trip to the Guinness Storehouse. While we're happily wishing for photos of Meghan and Harry cheers-ing with mugs of beer, we'll settle for a look at her outfit right now.

Dublin won't be the only trip abroad that the couple makes this year. The newlyweds will also head to Australia, Fiji, the Kingdom of Tonga and New Zealand in the fall. Meghan will also join Prince Harry at his next Invictus Games in Sydney in October.

