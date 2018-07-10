The day after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attended their nephew Prince Louis' christening and the same day they made an appearance at the Royal Air Force Cenetary, the couple flew to Ireland to embark on their two-day visit to the country. According to the Royal Family website, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are visiting "at the request of Her Majesty's Government."

Today, Meghan and Harry arrived at Dublin Airport looking chipper and excited to be there. Meghan wore a green Givenchy skirt and top combo, and carried a brown Strathberry bag. Harry matched in a green tie and suit. Yesterday, Meghan wore an olive green Ralph Lauren dress—a color we've never seen on her before and earlier this morning she channeled Audrey Hepburn in a custom Dior A-line dress.

The Duke and Duchess will attend events in Dublin that are "central to Irish life" including the Gaelic sports festival at Croke Park and a summer garden party at the British Ambassador's home. (FYI, this isn't Meghan's first garden soirée.) They'll also make a stop at Trinity College, pay their respects to the Famine Memorial, walk through the Irish Emigration museum, and visit DogPatch Labs, a co-working space for technology start-ups. (Are you exhausted yet? I am.)

The DogPatch visit is particularly special for Meghan, who is making sure to weave her feminist values into her royal duties. She and Harry are set to "meet young people taking part in free coding workshops and have the opportunity to talk to female tech entrepreneurs" at the labs, according to the Royal Family website.

Cheers to a full itinerary in Ireland, and hopefully a stop or two at an Irish pub along the way.