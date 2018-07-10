Today's Top Stories
1
Gillian Flynn's Criminal Mind
2
Every Single Photo From Prince Louis' Christening
3
11 Must-Read Books for the Beach
4
Finally: J.Crew Launches Size-Inclusive Clothes
5
Hailey Baldwin Will Marry Justin on one Condition

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Matching (and Very Cute) in Ireland

Coordinating outfits!

Getty Images

The day after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attended their nephew Prince Louis' christening and the same day they made an appearance at the Royal Air Force Cenetary, the couple flew to Ireland to embark on their two-day visit to the country. According to the Royal Family website, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are visiting "at the request of Her Majesty's Government."

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Today, Meghan and Harry arrived at Dublin Airport looking chipper and excited to be there. Meghan wore a green Givenchy skirt and top combo, and carried a brown Strathberry bag. Harry matched in a green tie and suit. Yesterday, Meghan wore an olive green Ralph Lauren dress—a color we've never seen on her before and earlier this morning she channeled Audrey Hepburn in a custom Dior A-line dress.

Getty Images
The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Ireland
Getty ImagesSamir Hussein
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

The Duke and Duchess will attend events in Dublin that are "central to Irish life" including the Gaelic sports festival at Croke Park and a summer garden party at the British Ambassador's home. (FYI, this isn't Meghan's first garden soirée.) They'll also make a stop at Trinity College, pay their respects to the Famine Memorial, walk through the Irish Emigration museum, and visit DogPatch Labs, a co-working space for technology start-ups. (Are you exhausted yet? I am.)

The DogPatch visit is particularly special for Meghan, who is making sure to weave her feminist values into her royal duties. She and Harry are set to "meet young people taking part in free coding workshops and have the opportunity to talk to female tech entrepreneurs" at the labs, according to the Royal Family website.

Cheers to a full itinerary in Ireland, and hopefully a stop or two at an Irish pub along the way.

Related Stories
Meghan Markle Wore All Green, Looks Amazing
Every Single Photo From Prince Louis' Christening
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From The Ultimate Guide to the Royal Family
Princess Charlotte Steals the Spotlight Once Again
Meghan Markle Wore Green to Visit Ireland
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Kate Middleton's Worn the Same Dress Style 5 Times
BRITAIN-DEFENCE-RAF-CENTENARY Meghan Markle Goes Full Audrey Hepburn in Dior LBD
See Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Shy PDA
Meghan and Kate Look Elegant for RAF Centenary
A Body Language Analysis of Kate with Prince Louis
30 Times Prince George Was the Cutest Little Thing
Every Single Photo From Prince Louis' Christening
Kate Middleton Wore McQueen to Every Christening