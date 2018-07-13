Last week, news broke that Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin were engaged. Hailey, up until this point, has been ultra chill about the relationship on social media. Now that Justin has put a ring on it, though, Hailey has finally taken the relationship Instagram official, with a picture of her and Justin about to board a plane. Her caption was simply: "MANS."

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

In the photo, Justin is wearing his now-signature slippers. While Hailey made him ditch the mustache, this is one comfy fashion trend he doesn't seem to be giving up.

Mans A post shared by Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) on Jul 13, 2018 at 12:21pm PDT

Earlier this week, Hailey quickly shut down the idea of Justin regrowing any upper lip hair in an Instagram comment.



Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Paps also seem to have caught the lovebirds jetting off to whichever romantic locale they're heading to next.



Splash News

Justin confirmed the engagement this week in a lengthy Instagram post gushing about his love for Hailey. He wrote:

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY. I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make. My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we compliment eachother so well!! Can’t wait for the best season of life yet!. It’s funny because now with you everything seems to make sense! The thing I am most excited for is that my little brother and sister get to see another healthy stable marriage and look for the same!!! Gods timing really is literally perfect, we got engaged on the seventh day of the seventh month, the number seven is the number of spiritual perfection, it’s true GOOGLE IT! Isn’t that nuts? By the way I didn’t plan that, anyways My goodness does feel good to have our future secured! WERE GONNA VE [sic] BETTER AT 70 BABY HERE WE GO! “He who finds a wife finds a good thing and obtains FAVOR from the Lord!” This is the year of favor!!!!

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Hailey's first post-engagement 'gram was decidedly more low-key.