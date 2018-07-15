Pete Davidson Went Off on a Fan Who Said Ariana Grande's Latest Tribute to His Father Was Too Much

The love story of Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson has been a very quick and intense one, to say the least. After just a month of dating, the couple got engaged and moved in together. They also got lots of tattoos inspired by their love, with Pete notably getting two (one of Ariana's initials and another of her Dangerous Woman bunny mask) right away and Ariana quietly collecting a series of Pete-inspired tats of her own.

While fans may have been content to take the ink in stride, at least one fan thinks Ariana's latest tribute to the love of her life goes a bit too far. In a new photo shared by Pete on Instagram, Ariana can be seen wearing a gold necklace with a pendant of his late father, Scott’s, FDNY badge. Scott Davidson died during the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks in New York City.

The piece of jewelry features Scott's badget number, "8418," which both Pete and Ariana have tattooed on their bodies (Pete has the number inked on his left arm and Ariana recently got the number tattooed on the top of her foot as a tribute to Scott's memory).

"No girl should ever wear your dad’s chain," a critic of move commented on Instagram, according to People. "So disrespectful."

Pete was having none of it though, and quickly responded to the comment in Ariana's defense.

"For ur information that’s not just some girl, that’s my fiancé," Davidson wrote back in a comment that fans screengrabbed and shared on social media. "She’s the greatest person I know. I gave it to her because she has my heart and that is the most precious thing I own. My dad would be so happy and love her so much."



Ariana weighed in too, ignoring the original poster and responding directly to Pete, "I love u more than anything."