See Photos of Meghan and Harry at the Nelson Mandela Centenary Exhibition

This morning, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are showing their support for the late South African leader and anti-apartheid activist Nelson Mandela. The couple is opening a new exhibition honoring his legacy at Queen Elizabeth Hall in London that "explores the life and times of Nelson Mandela and marks the centenary of his birth," according to Kensington Palace.

In addition to marking the 100th year since Mandela was born, the Southbank Centre's website states the exhibition "provides insight into Mandela’s journey from young freedom fighter to becoming the inspiration for an international movement against South Africa’s violent and oppressive apartheid system, and an emblem of an ongoing struggle to build a more just and equitable world."



For the outing, Meghan is wearing a dusky pink sleeveless trench from House of Nonie, a Canadian-based luxury fashion label. The look is a stark contrast to the blue and white striped blouse and culottes she wore to Wimbledon this weekend, instead following suit like the pastel shades of Prada she wore at the Young Leaders Awards Ceremony. This time, Harry and Meghan are keeping the PDA to a minimum, opting for more formal behavior than they recently did during their first royal tour in Ireland, but of course they still look cute.

Harry has a history of paying his respects to Mandela. In 2008, he visited his prison cell located in South Africa's Robben Island and has reportedly "taken a keen interest in his life." His grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, has even met Mandela in person multiple times—photographic proof from 2003 and 2008, below.

It's nice to know the royal family continues to support Mandela, and 10 years later Harry's able to reflect on these important historical moments with Meghan.