Those Adorable Photos of Meghan Markle’s Dad Were Reportedly Staged

In less than a week, Meghan Markle will marry Prince Harry and officially become a member of the royal family. Just days before her wedding, some disappointing news about her own family has surfaced.

You know those adorable photos of Meghan's father, Thomas Markle, preparing for her wedding and his trip to Britain for the occasion? Most of them were reportedly staged, according to the Daily Mail. The British publication obtained security footage that appears to show Thomas Markle working with photographer Jeff Rayner to stage a picture of him surfing the web for pictures of his daughter and Prince Harry.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

In the video, Markle, 73, and Rayner can be seen entering an internet cafe, paying for service, and adjusting the computer monitor to get the best photo. The photos of Markle looking at pictures of Harry and Meghan online are not the only ones alleged to be staged.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Per Daily Mail: "The faked images include Mr Markle apparently:

Being measured for a suit to wear to the wedding – in fact the "tailor" was an assistant at a party goods shop recruited for the job as the suit hire store the photographer planned to use was closed.

Being caught browsing a book of British landmarks in a branch of Starbucks – although he actually arrived at the cafe with the photographer, and set up the shot.

Working out with weights to get in shape for the big day – but the pictures appear to have been taken on a waste tip, an unlikely place to exercise but away from prying eyes."

As Daily Mail notes, Markle is wearing the same clothes in each of the suspicious photos, suggesting they may have all been taken on the same day. The pictures have been sold to publications around the world, reportedly netting profits of as much as £100,000. It's not clear if Markle was paid for his participation or not.