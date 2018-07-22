Like father, like son. Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's son, Miles Stephens, is barely two months old and he already looks exactly like his famous father. In a new video, posted by Chrissy Teigen, Miles is seen laughing and kicking and generally looking adorable.

He clearly takes after his dad, especially when he smiles. Here's baby Miles' gorgeous, beaming smile:

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Instagram

And here's John Legend, also smiling, also because of Chrissy Teigen:

Getty Images

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Clearly, Chrissy brings out pure joy in both of the men in her life. "This little dude!" Chrissy captioned the adorable clip of Miles.

this little dude! A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Jul 21, 2018 at 4:32pm PDT

Chrissy and John announced Miles' arrival on May 16, with an ecstatic tweet that read, "Somebody’s herrrrrrre!"

Somebody’s herrrrrrre! 🍼🤗🍼🤗 — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 17, 2018

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Miles arrived early, so on June 7, his original due date, Chrissy posted a sweet tribute to the newest member of the Stephens fam.

"Today was your original due date but you heard how cool we are since that’s all we talk about (how cool we are) and you wanted to see what all the fuss was about, 3 weeks early," she captioned a sweet picture of Miles on Instagram. "Well we tricked u! We are boring AF but we love you!"



In April, Legend expressed worries that Luna wasn't quite ready for big sisterhood.

"Luna’s gonna be an issue. I think she’ll probably have some growing pains because she’s currently running the house right now," Legend said at a Tribeca Talks event at the Tribeca Film Festival. "She’s used to being the center of everything right now, so we’ll see how she adjusts to sharing the spotlight."



Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

If the pictures Chrissy has shared are any indication, though, Luna is adjusting quite nicely to big sister life.