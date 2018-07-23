Taylor Swift Celebrated Selena Gomez's Birthday With a Giant Cake for Herself

One of the messed-up yet inevitable parts of being in your twenties is consistently being away from your oldest friends on special occasions. You’re cursed with an eternity of texting each other a balloon emoji, promising to meet up soon and then realizing that it’s been 84 years since you last hung out. It’s even happened to Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift—so that’s how you know it really is inevitable.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Gomez turned 26 on Sunday and celebrated with loved ones around her, but sadly BFF Taylor Swift, who normally loves a wholesome party, was nowhere to be seen. Luckily, Swift had a particularly delicious idea up her sleeve which I am for sure going to be borrowing for all future friends’ birthdays.

Twenty-eight-year-old Taylor, who’s currently in New Jersey for the final leg of her epic Reputation tour, couldn’t make it to the party, so instead she made herself a Selena-themed birthday cake to eat alone in solidarity. Honestly, I’m here for it.

Instagram

Sharing the picture on her Instagram story, Taylor revealed the pink birthday cake iced with the words “Gomez her go home," with a giant “26," and a caption that referenced Selena’s “Hands To Myself” lyrics. “Will I let distance stop me from celebrating my best friend's birthday?” The singer wrote. “I mean, I could but why would I want 2?”



Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Despite a distinct lack of Swift and her baking excellence, Selena had a pretty great day to mark her 26th year. Friend and singer Grace Vanderwaal shared a snap on Instagram of the star looking overwhelmed at a party, and another of her opening up a box of white frosted cupcakes which spelt out Happy Birthday Selena. According to E! News, Gomez and her girlfriends had had lunch together before watching VanderWaal open for Imagine Dragons at the Forum in Inglewood, California.

last night’s sweetness 🎂 🎁 A post shared by Blythe Thomas (@_blythethomas) on Jul 22, 2018 at 4:55pm PDT

Sure, people judge Swift for arguably making this about herself, but why deny yourself the opportunity to eat cake at every birthday party that you're not a part of? Let's work together to make this a thing.