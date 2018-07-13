Selena Gomez Goes Back to Work, Looks Extremely Happy After Bieber Engagement News

Last weekend, news broke that Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin were engaged. Immediately, attention turned to Justin's longtime on-again, off-again girlfriend, Selena Gomez, because Jelena shippers had to know how she was taking the news.

The answer? She's taking it just fine because she's an adult and busy with her own life. Selena was spotted filming her upcoming zombie movie (tentatively titled Killed the Head) in upstate New York and looking one thousand percent happy and carefree.

She was all smiles in a picture with her costar, Austin Butler. Both actors were covered in (we assume) fake blood and having a great time fighting fake zombies.

"She does not care at all," a source told Entertainment Tonight of how Selena was taking the news of the engagement. "What they do with their lives does not impact her. Selena is in such a great place and is surrounding herself with good positive people, and Justin and Hailey’s happiness doesn’t take away from her own happiness."

Honestly, that's exactly the right attitude to have. There is plenty of happiness in the world to go around. Justin and Selena have tried to make things work off and on since 2010 and split again earlier this year.

"Things just roll off her back now," the source said. "She has a much better perspective on life now that she’s removed herself from the Hollywood bubble."

Justin confirmed the engagement this week in a lengthy Instagram post.

He wrote:

Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY. I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make. My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we compliment eachother so well!! Can’t wait for the best season of life yet!. It’s funny because now with you everything seems to make sense! The thing I am most excited for is that my little brother and sister get to see another healthy stable marriage and look for the same!!! Gods timing really is literally perfect, we got engaged on the seventh day of the seventh month, the number seven is the number of spiritual perfection, it’s true GOOGLE IT! Isn’t that nuts? By the way I didn’t plan that, anyways My goodness does feel good to have our future secured! WERE GONNA VE [sic] BETTER AT 70 BABY HERE WE GO! “He who finds a wife finds a good thing and obtains FAVOR from the Lord!” This is the year of favor!!!!

Congrats to the happy couple and to the very content ex.