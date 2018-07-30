Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are Obsessed With This Reality TV Show

So what exactly does your average Saturday night involve when you’re members of the royal family? Counting stacks of diamonds, drinking liquid gold champagne, booking last minute flights to the Maldives? Sure, probably all of the above—but it turns out that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry do all of the above while watching total trash realty television shows. See, they’re just like the rest of us normals!

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have a schedule that seemingly never stops, with constant public appearances and royal duties to fulfill through the day, but on the rare occasion that they do manage to spend a free evening together, they apparently love to round off a busy day with an episode of The Voice Kids. Yeah, I had my hopes up that it was The Bachelorette too, but still.

Speaking on British morning chat show Lorraine, a former finalist of the children’s singing competition, Donel Mangena, spilled all about the time that he met Meghan and Harry, and they kind of freaked out. Having hung out with the royal couple backstage at the Queen's 92nd birthday celebrations at London's Royal Albert Hall in April, 16-year-old Mangena said that Meghan basically fangirled over him.

Getty Images

Recalling the moment that they visited his dressing room to say hello, the young singer said: "Harry and Meghan walked in and I expected a handshake, but Meghan screamed my name and ran over to give me a hug.” Donel also proudly revealed that Harry had told him "our money's on you," to which he jokingly replied: "Thanks Harry, no pressure.”

The thought of Meghan and Harry curled up on the couch in pajamas, sharing a bag of microwave popcorn, enjoying a children’s reality TV singing show and calling in to vote for their favorites is almost too much joy to handle.