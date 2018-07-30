Today's Top Stories
Meghan Markle's Sister Samantha Just Called Chrissy Teigen a "Pudgy Airhead"

The feud continues.

Premiere Of WGN America's "Underground" Season 2 - Arrivals
Getty Images

Welp, Meghan Markle's estranged family is back at it again with some ridiculously cringey content. To recap: Over the weekend, Chrissy Teigen Tweeted an epic reaction to Thomas Markle's questionable decision to (repeatedly) trash talk his daughter in the news—and Meghan's half-sister, Samantha Grant, isn't particularly pleased about it. Today, Grant came for Teigen with some harsh (read: totally unwarranted) language.

"So this pudgy airhead @Christinetiegen Who knows nobody in the family is opening her pie hole?" Grant wrote on her private Twitter account. "'This guy' is our father and deserves a lot of respect,.. you are the one who sucks."

Fun fact: Since Meghan became the Duchess of Sussex, Grant has followed her father's lead by agreeing to a slew of exploitative interviews (including a tell-all with TMZ just days before the royal wedding).

Twitter

Teigen has yet to respond to Grant's comment, and I for one hope she doesn't. Although Teigen is a certified badass when it comes to bold tweets, Grant's clapback hardly deserves a response.

The countdown for Mr. Markle to (inevitably) weigh in begins now!

