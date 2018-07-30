Today's Top Stories
Lindsay Lohan Landed an MTV Reality Show and I'm Not Ready

"Pack your bags, MTV, we're going to Mykonos."

amfAR Gala Cannes 2017 - Portraits
Hey, if you didn't think 2018 could get any weirder, Lindsay Lohan just officially landed a reality TV show. Lohan Beach Club, a title apparently still in the works, is expected to premiere on MTV in 2019. Though an official trailer hasn't been released yet, there is an incredible 17-second teaser you can watch below where Lohan affirms, “I’ve joined the MTV family, and I’m Lindsay Lohan...Get ready." (Spoiler alert: I'm not ready.)

According to MTV, the series will follow Lohan as she launches Lohan Beach House, a V.I.P. resort in Mykonos. She'll apparently pick brand ambassadors who must prove themselves throughout the season and according to Page Six Lohan's staff has to wear matching shoes "or they're fired," which means it's guaranteed to be a sh*t show.

Lohan Beach Club offers viewers V.I.P. access to one of the most exclusive destinations in the world, and a behind the scenes look at how a young, successful entrepreneur runs her empire,” says Nina L. Diaz, president of programming and development for MTV in a statement, according to People. “We are thrilled to have such a passionate and creative partner in Lindsay to help explore this intriguing culture, all through the eyes of her brand.”

Lohan has been spending plenty of time in Greece recently. She posted an Instagram the other day partying in Mykonos with BFF Tiffany Trump, the 24-year-old daughter of Donald Trump, but later deleted it. She captioned the photo with a bunch of hearts and included the hashtags #mykonos #america then tagged @realdonaldtrump.

Aside from Lohan Beach Club, Lindsay also owns Lohan Nightclub in Athens, Greece and Lohan Beach House Rhodes in Rhodes, Greece. Oh, and to make you feel old, it's been 20 years since The Parent Trap premiered.

