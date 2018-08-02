It’s clear to see that Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson are very, very in love. Like, romantic ballad, birdsong, cotton candy-scattered rose petals levels of being in love. So that’s what makes it all the more confusing to ldzfn that the SNL comedian has apparently covered up the tattoo that he had inked in tribute to his fiancé.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Right back at the start of their relationship, all those eight weeks ago, Davidson had the iconic “Dangerous Woman” bunny ears tattooed behind his ear, and the whole thing was adorable. But, in an unexpected plot twist, Pete was this week spotted in LA with the jet-black tattoo seemingly vanished.

Of course, it didn’t take long for Ariana Grande fans to hear the fairly alarming news and assume the worst. Is the wedding already cancelled? Has the summer of love 2018 come to a tragic end? Do we have to rely on Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin to keep the dream alive? Don’t panic, it’s not quite reached that state of chaos just yet.

Luckily, TMZ reports that the missing tattoo is pretty easily explained. Pete is currently covering up the recognizable ink with makeup, for an acting role that he’s currently filming with Machine Gun Kelly. To be fair, it probably would kill the movie a little if his character was discovered to be an Arianator.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Ariana was also keen to make it clearer earlier this week that she’s still super serious about spending her life with her fiance, and that this isn’t just a phase. The track “Pete” on her upcoming album has now been retitled to “Pete Davidson,” and the singer explained the decision to fans on Twitter.

i like the way it looks

i love his name and i love him

music lasts forever. it’ll outlive any tattoo, any memory, any anything, even myself so i want my love for him and how i feel to be a part of that — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) July 30, 2018

“I like the way it looks,” Ariana wrote. “I love his name and I love him. Music lasts forever. It’ll outlive any tattoo, any memory, anything, even myself so I want my love for him and how I feel to be a part of that.”

Plus, it clears up any confusion that it could be a song about a Pete who works in her local Burger King. Thank goodness.