Part of the deal of having a sibling is that it’s your role to tell them that their decisions are bad, each one probably worse than the last—but that, in the interests of family, you’ll still be by their side for the outcome. Kim Kardashian West is following the sister code like a champ, and has declared that she now supports sister Khloé Kardashian’s decision to remain with Tristan Thompson, having previously called Khloé and Thompson's relationship “so f*cked up”.

When the cheating scandal unfolded between KoKo and Tristan back in May, Kim didn’t shy away from making her feelings clear. When the allegations unfolded, the reality star appeared on The Ellen Show and said: "Like, I don't even know how to describe it besides...It's just so f*cked up. We were really rooting for Khloé, and we still are. She's so strong and she's doing the best that she can. It's a really sad situation all over.”

Three moms and a model

In her latest interview, mom-of-three Kim seems to have reversed her opinion. Speaking with On Air With Ryan Seacrest, she hinted that Khloé’s decision to stay with Tristan was a choice made more for their daughter, True Thompson. “Her motherly instincts kicked in and she has to do what makes her happy. So we’ll support that,” Kim said.

As if the cheating itself wasn’t enough to contend with, Khloé had the added pressure of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians cameras rolling throughout her ordeal. While the 34-year-old new mom is permitted to request privacy, the whole thing still played out in front of the reality show. Speaking about the difficult dynamic, Kim explained: “I don’t want to give too much away, because we genuinely had those conversations and sometimes we were filming and sometimes we weren’t.”

She added: “It was more maybe when Khloé wanted her privacy and no cameras when she was in Cleveland going through that, [but] the sisters were still all filming and talking [about] how to approach it and what to do. It was definitely new territory for us when you have a new baby coming into the world. I think ultimately, we always want her to be happy, but it gets all clouded when there’s a baby, you know?”

The 15th season of KUWTK premieres this Sunday night on E! Yes, the 15th season.