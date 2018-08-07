image
Celebrities Are Urging Ivanka Trump to Do Something About the Border Crisis

They're posting messages on Instagram and tagging her.

Last week, Ivanka Trump admitted that family separation at the border "was a low point" during her time in the White House—alluding that the human rights crisis is in the past when it is, in fact, a very real issue still happening as you read this.

While the White House refuses to reveal how many children are still detained in cages and separated from their parents, celebrities are using their platform to send a message directly to Ivanka and call on her to have U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen resign from her position.

"Dear Ivanka,
You follow me on social media. You said family separation was a 'low point' for you. The low point is for the separated families. You spoke in past tense. This crisis is ongoing.
As of now, 572 children have not been reunited. A child has died after separation. Approximately 400 parents have been deported without their children. There have been multiple claims of and physical abuse in detention. There have been psychotropic drugs administered to children in detention without parental consent.
These abuses have occurred on your father's watch and under the leadership of Secretary Nielsen. End these racist, inhumane, and unconscionable abuses now!
We demand you call for the resignation of Secretary Nielsen!"
This isn't the first time celebrities have posted messages specifically directed at Ivanka. Last November, they called on her to support the clean DREAM Act to protect immigrant children who are allowed to remain in this country under DACA.

Former NastyGal CEO Sophia Amoruso led the posts this time around, tagging Ivanka directly in the caption, and soon after more celebrities followed. See who else is sending a message to the first daughter, below.

Sophia Amoruso

Alexa Chung

Amy Schumer

Jenni Konner

Chelsea Handler

Find out four ways you can help immigrant children separated from their families at the border here.

