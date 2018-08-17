image
Sophie Turner Is Crying in These Photos Because ​"Periods Are a B*tch"​​

We've all been there, Sophie.

image
image
Splash News

When I saw photos of Sophie Turner crying in public, I immediately thought A) she must have received some tragic news or B) she and Joe Jonas had a huge fight (on his birthday, no less). Neither was true, however, if you were also thinking the same thing. Turner cleared the air on Twitter by writing, "Lol. Thank god I have a loving fiancé. Periods are a bitch."

So, world, we can all calm the heck down! The two are still engaged/happily together and the duo will still definitely attend Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's nuptials. Turner's reasoning for her tears makes total sense if you're...well, a woman. While everyone's symptoms during their menstrual cycle are different (I break out in hormonal acne the week before, but I don't get cramps or bloat), those first few days generally suck for all of us. So, I totally understand Turner's pain.

Though the star didn't elaborate on why her period made her cry, I can only assume the 22-year-old was having a very, very rough day. Luckily, Jonas was there to comfort her with an arm around her shoulders, proving the couple are very much in love and no period will break them apart, thankyouverymuch.

The infamous crying photo:

image
BACKGRID
Turner's super relatable response:

