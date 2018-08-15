Priyanka Chopra Flashes Her Engagement Ring From Joe Jonas for the First Time

If there was still any lingering doubt that Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are very much engaged to be married, the actress has just eliminated it all by flashing a small planet of a diamond on her ring finger. Priyanka gave fans the first ever glimpse of her engagement ring on Tuesday night, appearing on a friend’s social media with a carefully positioned hand that confirms everything necessary. Oh, this old thing?

The Quantico star is currently in Mumbai on set for upcoming movie The Sky Is Pink, but in between takes she caught up with friend and Bollywood star, Raveena Tandon. The two posed together for a stunning Instagram photo, which also happens to casually feature the show-stopping ring. According to , it’s a customized Tiffany & Co. cushion cut diamond, complete with tapered baguettes. Turns out Nick, who reportedly shut down an entire Tiffany’s store to make the all-important choice, has pretty great taste in insanely expensive jewelry.

Just yesterday insiders close to the newly engaged couple claimed that Nick and Priyanka are set to throw a huge party for friends and family in Mumbai this upcoming weekend, to celebrate their happy news a month after it first broke. Until now, the actress had opted for keeping the ring away from the cameras and their relationship out of the spotlight, but it’s believed that the singer popped the question in London on her 36th birthday, just two months after the pair began dating.

Priyanka previously told E! News: “90 per cent of my life is for public consumption, but 10 per cent is for me. I’m a girl; I have the right to keep that to myself. My family, my friendships and my relationships are things I don’t think I need to defend or explain to anyone.”

Until there’s an enormous diamond involved, apparently. Flaunt it, Priyanka.