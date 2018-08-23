Aside from being a 21-year-old billionaire and a number-one Billboard charts rapper, Kylie Jenner and boyfriend Travis Scott are also still getting to grips with the art of first-time parenting. But, judging by the latest photos of their six-month-old daughter Stormi Webster, it looks as though the couple are doing an amazing job at raising a very happy baby girl.

Fresh from recovering from drama of the MTV VMAs earlier this week, Kylie and Travis both took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a selection of intimate and personal new photographs of their little family, spending time together on the balcony of their New York penthouse suite. While Stormi, who’s now rocking a serious head of hair, giggles away, Kylie looks adoringly at her daughter in the picture captioned: “You make all my mornings.”

In Travis’s matching post, he wrote: “Teach my stormi to love, I’ll forever protect that smile.” Wearing a bright yellow hoodie, the rapper kisses his daughter on the stomach as she grins at the camera—although hey, if I was the heir of the Kylie Cosmetics industry and the future of the Kardashian-Jenner dynasty, I’d probably be smiling too.



Kylie and Travis seem to have gone from strength to strength as a couple since the reality star gave birth to their daughter in February, and looked more in love than ever at the VMAs on Monday night.



Although the pair have faced endless rumors regarding makeups and breakups, an insider recently told Entertainment Tonight that becoming parents has firmly “strengthened their bond together as a couple in ways they didn’t even realize were possible.” The source said: “Kylie and Travis are both extremely busy but are hands-on parents because they do not want to miss out on anything Stormi does.”

You can hardly blame them. She really is just the cutest, isn’t she?