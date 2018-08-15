Kylie Jenner's Purse Closet Tour Is So Extra, but Also I Want Her Chanel Bags

I have three, maybe four, designer bags in my closet that I've saved up my paychecks to buy. They're my prize possessions—a small, ostensible sign that says "Hey, I sort of made it!" So, I understand a person's love or even slight obsession with their handbags. But, all this doesn't come nearly as close, of course, as to the fortune of bags Kylie Jenner has amassed. In a three-minute YouTube video, the star takes her fans on a tour in her purse closet—one that she had custom built. (It looks like a bright, shiny museum inside.)

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Before you even watch the video, you're probably thinking "This is so extra," and you're right. Nevertheless, Jenner isn't just anyone. She's part of the Kardashian family, and they're known for their extravagant, lavish tastes. (Here's a quick flashback to Jenner's 21st birthday party over the weekend.) Jenner's salary alone—she makes $19,007 an hour and her Instagram posts are reportedly worth $1 million—can afford her to buy all the Hermès Birkin bags she wants. And, if you watch the video, she has plenty of them.

If you don't want to watch the video, get the CliffNotes version of the tour,below.

The opening shot of her purse closet.

Youtube user kyliejenner

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Her favorite row contains Hermès bags.

Youtube user kyliejenner

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

If Jenner's house was on fire, she'd save this Birkin bag.

Youtube user kyliejenner

Her sister Kourtney gave her this hot pink style.



Youtube user kyliejenner

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

"She never really cares about Christmas gifts, so when she gave me this, it was really special," Jenner says in the video. "This one I definitely will let Storm wear when she says 'Mommy, I want to carry a purse.'"

Kris Jenner gave these Louis Vuitton bags to Kendall and Kylie when they were "super babies."

Youtube user kyliejenner

Jenner also got this custom artsy bag from her mom because "she knows how obsessed I am with her."

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Youtube user kyliejenner

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

The bespoke Xupes x Zero London Louis Vuitton handbag is one piece from a wider collaborative collection between the British pre-owned luxury retailer, Xupes, and London-based art collective Year Zero London.

Watch the full three-minute purse closet tour, below.