As your resident rich businesswoman/star rapper couple, Kylie Jenner and boyfriend Travis Scott usually give off an air of being too cool for school and definitely too cool for a little PDA action. But, having seen his romantic gestures for her recent 21st birthday, we know otherwise. At last night’s MTV VMAs, but Kylie and Travis shut down the speculation surrounding their relationship in the most low-key and understated, yet adorable way.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

The pair were seemingly unaware as they were caught on camera sharing a cute kiss during the ceremony, which is probably all the proof you need that the recent breakup rumors are definitely not true-mors. Having overcome a few awkward seating arrangements earlier on in the night, Kylie and Travis settled in for the evening and leaned in for a sweet, candid moment. Extra points for Travis, who has clearly completed his full training in the art of not ruining her lipstick.

Kisses 😘🙈❤️ #kyliejenner A post shared by Kylie Jenner 🌺 (@kyliekedit) on Aug 21, 2018 at 2:54am PDT

Kylie and Travis getting cosy through last night’s awards comes just a day after the makeup mogul used Instagram to confirm that she and the father of her daughter Stormi are still very much together. When a fan tried to claim she had inside info that the rapper had moved out of her LA mansion and celebrated with the removal men, Kylie commented in response: “Obviously fake. Shit was never moved I never gave anyone tequila.” So there’s your new go-to clapback.



Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

With Kylie also spotted supporting her beau during his performance later in the evening, it’s a safe bet to assume that these two are pretty happy together right now. Stormi, your mom and dad are the coolest.