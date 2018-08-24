Ashley Benson Is Staying Silent About Her Relationship With Cara Delevingne

Another day, another celebrity with a relationship worthy of speculation. After months of speculation that she is dating 26-year-old model Cara Delevingne, Pretty Little Liars alum Ashley Benson refuses to confirm or deny if the two are dating.

Talking to People Now, the 28-year-old actress dodged the topic of her romantic status, sharing, “I think it’s the best way in any relationship. I’ve always been very private about them, and I think it’s just better.” Read: Ashley Benson doesn't think her love life should be a topic of discussion, thank you very much!

Benson and Delevingne have been rumored to be dating since May, when they were spotted together at a Lauryn Hill concert at New York City's legendary Apollo Theater, and have been seen on each other's social media accounts and attended events together multiple times since. However, the dating rumors gained momentum after an unofficial confirmation when they were snapped in various stages of affection-even sharing a kiss!-outside of London's Heathrow Airport.



No wonder Benson shared the downside of dating while famous with People Now: “I mean it’s hard, I don’t know, you kind of can’t get away from that if you’re in the public eye,” she said. “I just kinda try to keep myself as private as possible.”



In the age of Instagram and everyone sharing every single detail of their lives, I applaud Benson and Delevingne for trying to keep their relationship out of the public eye and away from scrutiny instead of demanding it. As long as they're happy (alone or apart), I'm happy.