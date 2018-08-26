image
Comparing Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton's First 100 Days as Royals

image
Getty Images
The Championships - Wimbledon 2011: Day Seven
Getty ImagesClive Mason
Meghan Marklefairytale wedding

As we look back on Meghan's first 100 days as a royal, we can't help but think back to the last time an outsider joined the Windsor clan: When Kate Middleton married Prince William in 2011. Here's a look at how Meghan and Kate's first hundred days in the monarchy compared.

Kate's first post-wedding appearance: May 24, 2011

US President Barack Obama Visits The UK - Day One
Getty ImagesWPA Pool
Kate didn't make a formal public appearance for almost a month after her April 29th wedding to Prince William. The newlyweds resurfaced in late May for an audience with Barack and Michelle Obama.

Meghan's first post-wedding appearance: May 22, 2018

The Prince Of Wales' 70th Birthday Patronage Celebration
Getty ImagesChris Jackson

Unlike Kate and Will, Meghan and Harry didn't take off for a honeymoon right away after their wedding. As a result, Meghan's first public appearance as a member of the royal family was just days after her wedding, at Prince Charles' 70th Birthday Patronage Celebration.

Kate's first top hat-worthy race: June 4, 2011

Investec Derby Day At The Investec Derby Festival
Getty ImagesDave M. Benett
Kate stepped out with top hat-clad William and Harry in early June, about a month and a half after her wedding, for Investec Derby Day at the Investec Derby Festival at Epsom Downs Racecourse.

Meghan's first top hat-worthy race: June 19, 2018

Royal Ascot 2018 - Day 1
Getty ImagesMark Cuthbert
A month to the day after her wedding to Prince Harry, Meghan attended the Royal Ascot Day 1 at Ascot Racecourse, meaning she hit this milestone faster than Kate.

Kate's first Trooping the Colour: June 11, 2011

Trooping The Colour 2011
Getty ImagesSamir Hussein
Trooping The Colour
Getty ImagesOli Scarff
Kate wore a white jacket and black fascinator for her first official Trooping the Colour parade.

Meghan's first Trooping the Colour: June 9, 2018

Trooping The Colour 2018
Getty ImagesMark Cuthbert
HM The Queen Attends Trooping The Colour
Getty ImagesChris Jackson
Meghan turned heads in an off-the-shoulder blush dress and matching hat for her first Trooping the Colour, which happened just a couple of weeks after her wedding.

Kate's first post-wedding wedding: June 11, 2011

Wedding Of Sam Waley-Cohen And Annabel Ballin
Getty ImagesMax Mumby/Indigo

The first wedding Kate attended after her own was the wedding of Sam Waley-Cohen and Annabel Ballin at St. Michael and All Angels church in early June 2011. She attended with her sister, Pippa Middleton.

Meghan's first post-wedding wedding: June 16, 2018

image
Splash News
Less than a month after her own wedding, Meghan attended the wedding of Celia McCorquodale with Prince Harry. She wore a stunning Oscar de la Renta dress for the occasion.

Kate's first Wimbledon as a royal: June 29, 2011

The Championships - Wimbledon 2011: Day Seven
Getty ImagesClive Mason
Exactly two months after her wedding, Kate attended Wimbledon for the first time as a royal alongside Prince William.

Meghan's first Wimbledon as a royal: July 14, 2018

Day Twelve: The Championships - Wimbledon 2018
Getty ImagesClive Mason

Unlike Kate, Meghan did not bring her husband along for her first Wimbledon outing as a royal. Instead, she went with her sister-in-law.

Kate's first trip as a royal: June 30, 2011

The Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge Canadian Tour - Day 1
Getty ImagesChris Jackson
In late June, a little over two months after her wedding, Kate joined William on a trip to Canada and the United States for an official royal tour.

Meghan's first trip as a royal: July 10, 2018

The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Ireland
Getty ImagesSamir Hussein
Meghan got around to her first international trip as a royal a little quicker than Kate, traveling to Ireland with Prince Harry about a month and a half after her wedding. Her and Harry's first official tour is scheduled for October of this year, when they'll visit Australia and New Zealand.

Kate's first polo match kiss: July 9, 2011

The Foundation Polo Challenge At The Santa Barbara Polo And Racquet Club
Getty ImagesSteve Granitz

During their trip to the United States, Will and Kate shared a kiss at the Foundation Polo Challenge at the Santa Barbara Polo and Racquet Club. This was 71 days into their marriage.

Meghan's first polo match kiss: July 26, 2018

Sentebale Polo 2018
Getty ImagesKarwai Tang
Meghan and Harry shared an almost-identical polo kiss of their own at the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup at the Royal County of Berkshire Polo Club. Their kiss was 68 days into wedded bliss, however, meaning yet again, they were quicker to the punch than Will and Kate.

