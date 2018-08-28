image
Ed Sheeran (Basically) Confirms He's Married to Fiancée Cherry Seaborn

Alexa, play "Kiss Me."

image
BBC Radio 1's Biggest Weekend 2018
Getty ImagesDave J Hogan

There are two types of people in this world: those who hate Ed Sheeran, and those who love him. If you belong in the latter group, I'm happy to report that the singer has found true love and (unofficially?) tied the knot with longtime girlfriend, Cherry Seaborn.

In an interview with Access Hollywood, the reporter asked Ed about the details of his future wedding (when! where!). While hesitating to answer, he blushed and pointed to the ring on his finger. Considering Ed didn't actually say he's married, the reported responded in shock, "That's exciting! Congratulations!" and Ed replied, "Yeah, thank you" with a smirk. After the reported asked him how he managed to keep the wedding a secret he admits, "Well, I never do anything too public anyway."

Ed clearly loves love (have you heard "Kiss Me?" "Give Me Love?" "The A Team?" "Shape of You?" "Dive?"), so it's no surprise that he would tie the knot with Seaborn, whom he's been dating since 2015 and has known since childhood. The couple announced they were engaged in January and Seaborn inspired his 2017 single, "Perfect."

“'Perfect’ was the first song that I wrote for [Divide]. It was inspired by Cherry," Sheeran told US Weekly last year. "The line that goes, ‘Barefoot on the grass, listening to our favorite song’ was about when we were in Ibiza listening to Future’s 'March Madness' literally not wearing any shoes and going mental on the lawn, which was quite a nice time. I didn’t see her first reaction to the song because she lived in New York at the time. So I just emailed it to her, but she did really like it.”

Watch Sheeran's interview and decide for yourself here.

