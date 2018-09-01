Street Style: June 16 - Milan Men's Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2019
Today's Top Stories
1
The Best Labor Day Sales to Shop This Year
Goldie Hawn, Bette Midler and Diane Keaton (l. to r.) hang o
2
Who Would You Cast in a 'First Wives Club' Remake?
Puerto Rico Faces Extensive Damage After Hurricane Maria
3
Puerto Rico’s Carmen Yulín Cruz Soto Is Still Mad
image
4
This Week in Timothée Chalamet, August 31 Edition
Sentebale Polo 2018
5
Meghan Markle Pulled Off A Secret Trip to Toronto

The Royal Family Is Reportedly Stunned That Prince Harry Skipped This Huge Balmoral Tradition for Meghan Markle

The Duke & Duchess Of Sussex Attend 'Your Commonwealth' Youth Challenge Reception
Getty ImagesWPA Pool

Just in case there were any lingering doubt, Prince Harry puts Meghan Markle first, ahead of everything—including long-standing royal traditions.

Last weekend, the royal family trekked out to Scotland for a family vacation. Because these are the royals we're talking about, the vacation included staying at Balmoral Castle (one of Queen Elizabeth II's personal favorite getaway spots) and acting like nothing has changed since the 1850s.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Okay, yes, that's an exaggeration, but one of the primary activities of the trip was the traditional royal grouse hunt (which can traced back to 1853). Prince George made headlines (and a little controversy) last week, when he participated in his first-ever grouse hunt at the young, young age of five.

George was joined by his mother, Kate Middleton, and most of the rest of the Windsor clan at least met up for a celebratory "way to hunt grouses, George" lunch after. Notably absent from the hunt? Prince Harry.

Anwar Hussein Archive Collection
Getty ImagesAnwar Hussein

According to Express, Harry—an avid hunter who participated in his own first grouse shoot 21 years ago—skipped out on the royal tradition, reportedly to appease his new wife, Meghan Markle, who is an outspoken advocate for animal welfare.

Harry also skipped a hunt in December, shortly after he and Meghan announced their engagement, according to The Sun. The decision reportedly "stunned" the royal family.

Her Majesty Hosts The Final Queen's Young Leaders Awards Ceremony
Getty ImagesWPA Pool

"The Boxing Day shoot was always going to be a tricky issue. Meghan is a keen animal rights campaigner and doesn’t like hunting in any form," a royal source told The Sun. "Harry loves it and has always been out there on Boxing Day. But if it means breaking with long-standing royal traditions to avoid upsetting her, so be it. It’s fair to say that there are some pretty stunned faces around here."

It's not clear if Meghan explicitly asked Harry to skip the hunt or if made the decision independently, but it does seem like her views on animal rights probably played a part.

"If Meghan’s not comfortable with him doing the shoot, he wouldn’t want to upset her," the royal source said.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From The Ultimate Guide to the Royal Family
The Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge Attend Gala Dinner To Support East Anglia's Children's Hospices' Nook Appeal Why Kate Middleton's Coronation Will Be Simple
The Duke & Duchess Of Sussex Attend A Gala Performance Of "Hamilton" In Support Of Sentebale Meghan Just Revealed Her Cute Nickname for Harry
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image Meghan and Kate Will Never Wear This One Color
Sentebale Polo 2018 Meghan Markle Pulled Off A Secret Trip to Toronto
Prince Harry Marries Ms. Meghan Markle - Windsor Castle Why Meghan's Second Wedding Dress Isn't On Display
image Comparing Kate and Meghan's Theater Style
The Duke & Duchess Of Sussex Attend A Gala Performance Of "Hamilton" In Support Of Sentebale Did Meghan Just Break One of the Queen's Rules?
The Duke & Duchess Of Sussex Attend A Gala Performance Of "Hamilton" In Support Of Sentebale Meghan and Harry's Understated PDA at 'Hamilton'
Prince Harry and Meghan Markel Visit Reprezent Meghan Markle Gave Her First Interview As a Royal
BRITAIN-US-ROYALS-THEATRE-CHARITY Prince Harry Hilariously Sings 'Hamilton' Song