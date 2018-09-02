Street Style: June 16 - Milan Men's Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2019
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Have Reportedly Named Their New Labrador Retriever Oz

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Visit Nottingham
Getty ImagesKarwai Tang

The newest member of the royal family reportedly has a name. No, we're not talking about Prince Louis. We're talking about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's dog. News broke last month that the royal couple had adopted a new Labrador Retriever into their family. Now, according to the Daily Mail, that Lab has a name: Oz.


Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Are Cousins

The Daily Mail cites royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith as the source of the name, which it characterizes as "unusual."

While the Mail says the meaning behind the name is unclear and speculates that it could be a nod to Harry and Meghan's upcoming tour of Australia and New Zealand, it could also be a reference to a number of pop culture milestones.

Let's start with the obvious: The Wizard of Oz.

The Wizard of Oz
Getty ImagesSilver Screen Collection

This would be an amazing reference for several reasons. First, it's pure magic and nostalgia. Second, it's a nod to Meghan's own journey (a girl from America who gets swept away on a magical journey—squint and it's basically the same). And third, every dog is inherently great and powerful.

But that's not the only thing they could be referencing. Meghan and Harry could also be diehard Buffy the Vampire Slayer fans and making a reference to Seth Green's character on the show, who was named Oz.

1998 The cast of "Buffy The Vampire Slayer." From l-r: Anthony Stewart Head, Sarah Michelle Gellar,
Getty ImagesGetty Images

Buffy's Oz was a werewolf, making him maybe the most appropriate character to name a dog after.

And, on a darker note, it could also be a reference to the HBO prison drama Oz. It's probably not, but it could be.

Cast Members from the Hit HBO Series "Oz" Autograph The New DVD Box Set, "Oz: The Complete Third Season"
Getty ImagesDebra L Rothenberg

Whatever the inspiration, it's a perfect name for a new royal doggo.

Oz is thought to be a replacement for Meghan's beloved Labrador-Shepherd mix, Bogart, who she had to re-home and leave behind for his own well-being (he was considered too old to make the flight) when she moved to the UK to be with Harry. Meghan did bring rescue Beagle, Guy, along for her big move though—so Oz has one sibling around already.

Harry and Meghan, please schedule a family photo shoot, ASAP.

