Harry and Meghan's Love Story Has Something Very Sweet in Common With Will and Kate's

The royal family knows how to do romance. From afar, it kind of seems like they live in one giant rom-com designed to make the rest of us feel inferior. They probably don't, but it feels that way.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's love story was especially rom-com-y and captivated the hearts and imaginations of hopeless romantics all over the world. Turns out, Harry and Meghan's perfect royal romance is even sweeter than we previously knew—their love story shares something very sweet in common with Prince William and Kate Middleton's.

For their third date, Harry and Meghan famously camped under the stars in Botswana. When they married in May, speculation about their possible honeymoon destinations centered on African getaways. Africa has been a very important part of the Harry and Meghan fairytale.

Getty Images Chris Jackson

Turns out, it's also a big part of Will and Kate's fairytale. When it came time for Will to propose to Kate, he took her to Kenya for the special moment.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

"I didn't really plan it that far in advance, like I just knew I wanted it to feel comfortable where I did it and I wanted it to mean something, other than just the act of getting engaged," he explained to CNN of his choice of proposal venues.



Getty Images Samir Hussein

Africa has always had a special place in both William and Harry's lives. After their mother, Princess Diana, died in 1997, Prince Charles took his sons to Africa to get away from the media circus surrounding her death.

"I regularly daydream. Africa is definitely one of the places I go to. It does completely settle me down. [Kate] understands what it means to me being in Africa, and my love of conservation," Will said according to CNN.

Getty Images Chris Jackson

Clearly, this place still means a lot to both of the princes and it's a part of them that they want to share with the women they love.