Meghan Markle Is Planning a Solo Trip Back Home This Summer to See Her Friends

It’s been just over two months since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal wedding day, and after a whirlwind eight weeks of becoming a real life royal, bonding with the actual Queen of England and making endless public appearances, Meghan has decided it’s time to make a trip back home. The Duchess of Sussex, who grew up in California, is reportedly planning a solo summer trip back to the U.S. for the first time since embarking on her new life.

It’s thought that Meghan’s “unofficial trip” will be arranged completely on a personal basis, since she’s keen to catch up with her loved ones waiting back across the pond. A source told US Weekly: “She’s planning a personal, unofficial trip this summer to see family and friends.”

Although not strictly her first solo appearance without the Duke, this is set to be her first long-distance visit without husband Prince Harry since they tied to the knot.

While details are few and far between right now (important question—will she meet up with her father and her half-sister?), it seems that a vague route has already been planned. “She’ll go to New York then LA,” the insider added. Better get your flights booked asap to catch a glimpse of a Duchess in her natural habitat.

The magazine also goes on to speculate on the idea that Meghan’s independent trip back to America could be conveniently timed before she turns her attention to becoming a mother for the first time. The source suggests that she and Harry could be ready to start a family in 2019, which is probably as good a guess as any.

Meghan’s solo vacay is understood to be happening before she and Harry embark on their first royal tour this coming October. The royal couple are expected to visit Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, and the Kingdom of Tonga together. They might as well keep their suitcases packed afterwards as, earlier this week, it was reported that they were also planning a royal tour of the U.S for spring 2019. “Meghan is looking forward to introducing Harry to everything she loves about the U.S.," the source spilled. "They are thinking New York, Washington, D.C., and California” and are "working to finalize locations and venues.”

Their passports (do the royal family even have passports?) will be full of hella cool stamps by summer 2019.