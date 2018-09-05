Forget #squadgoals, the newest trailer for American Horror Story: Apocalypse is making #covengoals the newest aspiration. FX released the latest trailer for the newest season of the horror anthology Tuesday evening, and Apocalypse isn't just a play on words: The trailer opens with the words "It's the end of the world." If this is the end of the world, everyone looks fabulous.

Apocalypse has already been confirmed to be a crossover between the series' first season, Murder House, and its third, Coven–and everyone you loved is set to return.

The trailer begins with shots of Leslie Grossman, Evan Peters, and series newcomer (!) legendary actress Joan Collins (!!!!!!) bracing for the worst in a plane crash. And that's just the beginning: Sarah Paulson, Jessica Lange, Taissa Farmiga, Dylan McDermott, Billie Lourd, and Frances Conroy all make appearances in the new trailer. Others set to return? AHS veterans Connie Britton, Gabourey Sidibe, Billy Eichner, Adina Porter, and Kathy Bates. Oh, and Stevie Nicks, we can't forget Stevie.

The trailer confirms what we already heard in the past–some actors, like Farmiga, are doing double-duty as her characters from Murder House and Coven; Peters and Paulson are doing triple-duty as both their Murder House and Coven characters as well as new ones just for Apocalypse.

Who do I have to call for a full Sarah Paulson season, where she plays all the characters, called American Horror Story: It's Paulson-Time? A girl can dream.

The trailer doesn't reveal any more of the plot, other than a few glances at what the other characters are up to. Uh, hi Rubber Man, nice to see you again. Warm welcome back to my nightmares! The one thing we are sure of is “They’re back with a vengeance.”



The new footage was shared with the caption "A glimpse of what tomorrow brings,” hopefully meaning there's more footage to come in the future in the form of a full-length trailer.

Watch the trailer below ahead of American Horror Story: Apocalypse's premiere September 12, and try not to scream as loud as I did when Emma Roberts says her famous line, "I bet you thought you'd seen the last of me."