Here's Emma Roberts in 'AHS: Apocalypse' As Madison Montgomery, Take Two

Welcome back, Madison Montgomery! We've missed you.

Madison Montgomery is back from the dead, and looking better than ever. Both Emma Roberts and Ryan Murphy took to Instagram today to share a first-look photo of Roberts as her character from American Horror Story: Coven, Madison Montgomery. Madison will be returning for the newest season of American Horror Story: Apocalypse.

You'll remember Madison because she's the source of everyone's favorite GIF from 2013, and because she's totally fierce and everything we all want to be in life. Both Murphy and Roberts shared the same photo, with Murphy’s caption reading “Madison amongst the backyard bones at Murder House.”

The details on AHS: Apocalypse have been scarce, but we do know that it's going to be a crossover between Murder House and Coven. Considering Madison Montgomery shares the same last name as Nora Montgomery from Murder House and Lily Rabe is set to return, I'm hoping for some great multi-universe action when the show returns September 12.

So many of your favorites are returning alongside Roberts for Apocalypse—Connie Britton, Dylan McDermott, Taissa Farmiga, Sarah Paulson, Frances Conroy, Gabourey Sidibe, and Jessica Lange included. Oh, and the Head Witch In Charge herself, Ms. Stevie Nicks.

We didn't think we'd seen the last of you, Madison. You warned us of that already.

