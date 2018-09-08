Honestly, there probably isn't a "normal" or "chill" way to learn that your coworker is dating an actual royal, but the cast of Suits learned that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were the real deal in an especially crazy way.

According to Wendell Pierce, who played Meghan’s dad on the hit series, the news came in maybe the least subtle way possible: The appears of British secret service protecting Meghan on set. Yup.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

“I actually didn’t believe it was real, then all of a sudden I turn around and there is this guy from MI-5 [that would be the British security service] on set every day,” he told Extra.



Getty Images USA Network

Wendell also confirmed what those of us with eyes and internet access already know: That Meghan is doing "wonderful" as a royal. Still, even if it's obvious just by looking at her, it's nice to hear it confirmed by someone who actually knows the actress-turned-duchess.

"The one thing that was clear, she was extremely happy… She had a glow," Wendell said of how the relationship affected Meghan when she was still on Suits. "I knew she was in love… With the whirlwind of publicity and the world of being a royal now, the one thing that’s constant is the fact that I know she loves him."

According to Wendell, the MI-5 officers really were the biggest clue the cast of Suits got about Meghan's romance. She was apparently very vague about it in the beginning, even with castmates.

"She met this nice guy and we always talked about him in code really. You know, 'How you doing?' 'Oh, I’m going to London, coming from London, whatever,'" Wendell said in a different interview earlier this year.

As much as it might be a bummer that Meghan couldn't sing her love from all the rooftops of Toronto from the beginning, we know that period of secrecy was vital to her relationship with Prince Harry.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

"I don’t think that I would call it a whirlwind in terms of our relationship," Meghan said during their engagement interview. "Obviously there have been layers attached to how public it has become after we had a good five, six months almost with just privacy, which was amazing. But no, I think we were able to really have so much time just to connect and we never went longer than two weeks without seeing each other, even though we were obviously doing a long distance relationship. So it’s — we made it work."

