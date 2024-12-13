All eight episodes of Liz Feldman’s No Good Deed debuted on Netflix on December 12, 2024, inviting viewers into a mysterious home that just hit the market. The twisty black comedy centers on the Morgans (Lisa Kudrow and Ray Romano), an empty-nester couple who have suddenly put their L.A.-area family home up for sale. Three families begin to vie for the house as the answer to their current problems, and their incessant pursuit of the property brings up old wounds and secrets for the Morgans.

At the end of the first season, the house is officially in the hands of another couple, and the central mystery about what happened there is solved. With most characters happily starting new chapters in the finale, are there any threads to pull for a season 2 of No Good Deed? Here’s everything we know about a potential renewal.

Has 'No Good Deed' been renewed for season 2?

So far, Netflix has stayed mum on a season 2 renewal for No Good Deed. The streaming giant’s renewal strategy fluctuates depending on the title, but having a significant amount of views typically bodes well for another season (the hit romance series Nobody Wants This got a second season just two weeks after it premiered, while others sometimes don’t get an answer for months after release). Only time will tell if No Good Deed will have another house on the market.

When would 'No Good Deed' season 2 come out?

Without an official renewal, it’s hard to tell when exactly a second season would hit Netflix. But using the first season’s production timeline as a guide, stars Ray Romano and Lisa Kudrow boarded the comedy in early December 2023, with the rest of the cast announced later that month. Filming reportedly began a few months before the cast announcements, which means, if the show is renewed shortly and enters production shortly after, we could see a second season by the end of 2025 or in early 2026.

What happens at the end of 'No Good Deed?'

Spoilers for the entire first season of No Good Deed ahead. The finale of No Good Deed reveals two things: the fates of all four families, including those who won the home, and how the Morgans’ son Jacob (Wyatt Aubrey) actually died on the night we see in flashbacks throughout the series. Leslie and Sarah (Abbi Jacobson and Poppy Liu) have the keys, while Dennis and Carla (O-T Fagbenle and Teyonah Parris) are building their new home across the street in the lot that used to belong to JD and Margo (Luke Wilson and Linda Cardellini) before their house burnt down. JD and Margo have gone their separate ways as a couple, and the Morgans have never felt like more of a family unit.

Speaking of Margo, it’s revealed that she was having an affair with Jacob and was the one who shot him from outside of the house after he stole a bunch of her jewelry. Margo is inside when her house is lit on fire (likely by Kudrow’s Lydia who went there to confront her earlier in the evening). In a six-month flash forward, Margo is living with major scarring from burns on the right side of her face and also maybe a prison sentence: Lydia and Paul’s nephew (Kevin Alves), a police officer, sidles up to her at the bar to arrest her.

Who in the 'No Good Deed' cast would return for season 2?

The first season of No Good Deed ends without cliffhangers; the intertwined ensemble’ stories are all tied up. The house is sold to Abbi Jacobson and Poppy Liu’s characters Leslie and Sarah; the reason for the Morgans moving out is also made clear, as it’s discovered that Margo a.k.a. Luann (Linda Cardellini) is who shot and killed their son in the home—not their daughter Emily (Chloe East), as they believed for all these years.

There's a possibility that the show could continue to follow Luann and her inevitable future schemes, with Cardellini coming back. However, with the open-and-shut manner of the story from the first season, it seems like No Good Deed will become an anthology if it's renewed. That's not unheard of for a Netflix series: It's exactly what the streamer did for the second installment of its acclaimed, runaway hit Beef . Start putting your dream casts together!

What would 'No Good Deed' season 2 be about?

When Feldman set out to create No Good Deed, she wanted to make a show about the L.A. real estate market. She also planned to reunite with her frequent collaborator Cardellini, who had mentioned wanting to play a “badass bitch” in her next role, after spending three seasons as the do-gooder Judy on Dead to Me. While speaking with Tudum , Feldman said, “I had already started dreaming up this world of Los Angeles real estate and thinking, ‘Why hasn’t there been a show about the buying and selling of one house and all of the people that revolve around that one location?’ I thought, ‘Who would that badass bitch be in this world?’”

If Margo were to continue being the basis of the show, it could follow her further in season 2. Because, let's be real, prison won't really change her, the series may focus on her latest trials and tribulations as a social climber looking for easy money opportunities.

But there’s also a chance (perhaps more likely) that Feldman turns in the keys to the Morgan house completely and explores a different house on the market in L.A. Wild stories of buying and selling were part of the genesis for the series—and we’d bet Matt Rogers’ character Greg Boycelane has other fascinating clients.

Feldman may also set out on another adventure entirely. “The three most stressful things in life are death, taxes, and moving,” the showrunner told TV Insider . “I did death with Dead To Me and as [No Good Deed star] Abb [Jacobson] keeps joking, my next show is going to be a crazy show about accountants.”