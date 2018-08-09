While still enjoying the honeymoon phase of their marriage, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle also have to think carefully about what it really means to be one of the world’s most beloved couples. Since their wedding back in May, the Duke and Duchess have faced endless media attention and are greeted by a press frenzy whenever they appear in public. So how does the sheer madness of being the newest and hottest royal couple realistically affect the day to day aspects of life, like friendships?

An inside source apparently close to the royal family has revealed to Vanity Fair that, in order to try and retain some element of privacy behind the scenes, Harry and Meghan and given their close friends one strict rule to follow, laying down the law that anyone who talks to the press will be instantly out of their inner circle. Not exactly unreasonable, right?

The source explained that there’s no blurred lines when it comes to friendship for the couple. “If you talk to the press, you’re out,” they said. “They both expect a code of silence. Harry didn’t used to care that much about what was written. But he’s very protective of Meghan and defensive these days.”

Getty Images Chris Jackson

This rumored “code of silence” for those close to the couple comes just a few days after it was reported that the Duke and Duchess are consciously taking a step back from the spotlight. After months of intense scrutiny, it’s thought that Meghan and Harry are keen to enjoy some down time just the two of them, taking time out at a secluded farmhouse cottage in the countryside.

Expecting your friends to respect your privacy isn’t a particularly big ask. It’s like the royal version of when your BFF uploads a super unflattering photo of you on Facebook and even has the audacity to tag you. The ultimate betrayal—except, for Meghan and Harry, it has even bigger repercussions.