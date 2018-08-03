Since their wedding day in May, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been subject to relentless attention. The world has been obsessed with their seemingly perfect love story right from the start, and whether it’s the Duchess’s style choices or their sweet PDA moments, every second of their public appearances together is captured on camera to be shared by millions. So it’s no huge surprise to hear that, after months of intense scrutiny and constant hounding, Harry and Meghan are soon expected to take a step back from being in the spotlight, in order to enjoy more privacy together.

A new report from Vanity Fair claims that the endless media frenzy, bombarding their friends and family as well as the couple themselves, has come a little too much for the newlyweds to handle. It’s thought that the royals are now preparing to make a conscious effort to spend time away from the world's eye.

An insider explained that Meghan and Harry are both keen to take a break from being in the public eye, and focus more on enjoying each other’s company. “They spend a lot of time in the Cotswolds, more than people realize," a friend revealed. "They are in the country way more than they are in London and they are enjoying a low-key and very domesticated start to married life. Harry’s not around that much anymore. Meghan likes him to keep his diary clear at the weekends so they can be together in the countryside."

It’s thought that the couple are currently taking a break from their home in Kensington Palace, and renting a more secluded farmhouse cottage on the coveted Great Tew Estate, which gives them considerably more privacy. “It’s very clear they want to be private and left alone,” said one local. “The property is in the middle of woodland and you wouldn’t know it was there. It is very remote which is why they like it. It’s like a fortress. There’s a huge security presence, you can’t get close.”

According to the report, Harry is becoming increasingly “uncomfortable” with the focus on his new wife. “He worries there is too much hysteria around Meghan and he wants to row back a bit,” the source added.

Hopefully, the upcoming scheduled vacation time for Harry and Meghan will help to ease the pressure a little, too.