Khloé Kardashian Posts Adorable Photo of True Thompson Giggling

Look. At. These. Cheeks.

image
image
Marion Curtis/REX/Shutterstock

Khloé Kardashian has openly admitted how obsessed she is with her daughter, True Thompson, and now I am, too. Today, Khloé shared another pic of the four-month-old (she turns five months tomorrow!) on Instagram. This time, True is laughing on a plush couch with printed green leaves on them and sticking her tongue out. I don't know what I'm more obsessed with: her cheeks or her little black romper.

Oh, and if you didn't think it could get anymore adorable, the 34-year-old mom captioned the photo, "🎶 You are my sunshine! My only sunshine. 🎶" Please, will you just look at her?

🎶 You are my sunshine! My only sunshine 🎶

The other day Khloé tweeted, "I just love everything True does! I am so obsessed and I know it! Lol I just can’t get enough of baby True!!" (which, relatable). The new mom also shared the first pics of her and True on vacation with True's father, Tristan Thompson, her grandmother Kris Jenner, and her grandma's boyfriend Corey Gamble. Khloé, Kris, and True are sticking their tongues out in this photo, too. (Charlotte and George, is that you?)

Trying to do our best Cardi B 😝

True, the daughter of Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson, was born on April 12 in Cleveland. Khloé announced the baby's name on Instagram shortly after her birth with the sweet caption, "Our little girl, True Thompson, has completely stolen our hearts and we are overwhelmed with LOVE. Such a blessing to welcome this angel into the family! Mommy and Daddy loooooove you True!"

In other words, I also love you, True.

