Someone Told Khloé Kardashian She's "Embedding Materialism" in True and Her Response Is Fire

At just four months old and as the latest new addition to the Kardashian-Jenner empire, Khloé Kardashian's daughter True Thompson is already more rich and successful than most of us can ever hope to be (not to mention cuter). Check out her new ride if you need any more proof: She’s been cruising around Calabasas and living her best, miniature life in a silver Bentley truck. But after mom Khloé shared an adorable photo of her daughter living the dream in the new hot wheels, the comments section of her post was soon filled with criticism regarding the luxury gift.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

True, Khloé’s first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, looks unsurprisingly pretty happy with her new gift, in which she sits alongside a giant teddy bear. Khloé wrote: “I’m not sure what’s cuter, the cute teddy bear driving the Bentley truck or True’s cheeks and smile. Thank you Auntie Kimora [Lee Simmons] and family for the precious gift!”

While thousands of fans were full of gushing compliments about True’s chubby little cheeks, one commenter seemed to hit a nerve with Khloé and her personal parenting views when they accused her of “embedding materialism in [True’s] brain” with the lavish gift.

Instagram

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Khloé, who has often spoken candidly about the difficulties of being a first-time parent, replied: “We read children’s Bible stories every day and we say prayers every single night but you should not pass judgement either way. She's a baby who received a beautiful sweet gift and I was SOOO excited to put her in it and take a picture! I’m enjoying every single moment I can with my sweet angel! The angel GOD gave me!”

It’s probably for the best that that person doesn’t do any further research, otherwise they might also take somewhat of an issue with True’s nursery featuring a $4,500 crib, or six-month-old cousin Stormi’s own personal Berkin bag collection.

Oh, to be a Kardashian baby. Does it count as a career plan?