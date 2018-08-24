image
Today's Top Stories
1
Famous Women Tell Their Immigration Stories
image
2
Join MarieClaire.com's New Monthly Book Club
image
3
You Probably Never Noticed Kate's Facial Scar
image
4
Deb Haaland Will Rep Indigenous People Nationwide
image
5
12 Fall Outfit Ideas That Are Chic and Easy

Someone Told Khloé Kardashian She's "Embedding Materialism" in True and Her Response Is Fire

The comment came after True was gifted a miniature Bentley.

image
ShutterstockMarion Curtis/REX/Shutterstock

At just four months old and as the latest new addition to the Kardashian-Jenner empire, Khloé Kardashian's daughter True Thompson is already more rich and successful than most of us can ever hope to be (not to mention cuter). Check out her new ride if you need any more proof: She’s been cruising around Calabasas and living her best, miniature life in a silver Bentley truck. But after mom Khloé shared an adorable photo of her daughter living the dream in the new hot wheels, the comments section of her post was soon filled with criticism regarding the luxury gift.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

True, Khloé’s first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, looks unsurprisingly pretty happy with her new gift, in which she sits alongside a giant teddy bear. Khloé wrote: “I’m not sure what’s cuter, the cute teddy bear driving the Bentley truck or True’s cheeks and smile. Thank you Auntie Kimora [Lee Simmons] and family for the precious gift!”

While thousands of fans were full of gushing compliments about True’s chubby little cheeks, one commenter seemed to hit a nerve with Khloé and her personal parenting views when they accused her of “embedding materialism in [True’s] brain” with the lavish gift.

image
Instagram

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Khloé, who has often spoken candidly about the difficulties of being a first-time parent, replied: “We read children’s Bible stories every day and we say prayers every single night but you should not pass judgement either way. She's a baby who received a beautiful sweet gift and I was SOOO excited to put her in it and take a picture! I’m enjoying every single moment I can with my sweet angel! The angel GOD gave me!”

Hi my sweet True!! 😍😍😍 Her chunky thighs are my weakness 😍😍😍

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on


It’s probably for the best that that person doesn’t do any further research, otherwise they might also take somewhat of an issue with True’s nursery featuring a $4,500 crib, or six-month-old cousin Stormi’s own personal Berkin bag collection.

Oh, to be a Kardashian baby. Does it count as a career plan?

Related Story
image
Kardashian Photo Ops That Would Never Happen Today
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
image Pete Made a NSFW Comment About Ariana Grande
'THE PRINCESS DIARIES' FILM This 'Princess Diaries' Throwback Is Everything
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image
Celebrities You Forgot Advertised Fast Food
Royal Family documentary Behind This Hidden Royal Family Documentary
image Kylie Jenner's Latest Photos of Daughter Stormi
image The Reason Princess Eugenie Can't Wear a Tiara
Preparations for Royal Wedding of Harry and Meghan Meghan's Mom Will "Work Her Magic" on Family Drama
image Sarah Paulson Scares In 'AHS: Apocalypse' Trailer
Day Twelve: The Championships - Wimbledon 2018 Will Meghan Markle Have to Bow to Kate Middleton?
The Prince Of Wales' 70th Birthday Patronage Celebration Harry and Meghan Vacation with Charles and Camilla