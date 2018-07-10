Today's Top Stories
Prince George and Princess Charlotte Were the Real Stars of the Palace Flypast

Sun's out, tongue's out.

WENN

Is it really a royal event if we don't get a glimpse of Prince George and Princess Charlotte? This morning, Meghan and Harry joined Kate Middleton, Prince William, the Queen, and more members of the royal family for a special Royal Air Force ceremony in honor of its 100th birthday. Meghan stunned in a custom A-line Dior dress that resembles her wedding dress, and Kate stuck to her Alexander McQueen roots with a pale blue pick.

Although the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's children didn't directly participate in the festivities, they did find a way to make themselves the stars of the flypast through the balcony windows. Blink and you'll miss Charlotte sticking out her tongue (once again) for the paparazzi and George, 4, looking anything but bored while their nanny and Kate's private secretary stood behind them.

WENN

The best part? Charlotte, my three-year-old hero, stuck out her tongue not once, but twice for the crowd. (I don't think I've ever loved her more.) Meanwhile, George is just staring at her in mischievous disbelief.

Splash News
Splash News
Splash News

It's been a busy week for the royal family, who has already attended several events. (Friendly reminder, it's only Tuesday.) Yesterday, the royals celebrated the christening of Prince Louis at St. James' Palace in London. This morning, they attended the Royal Air Force ceremony, and now the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have landed in Ireland for their first official royal tour.

