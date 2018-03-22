Signed, sealed, and delivered: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding invitations have officially been sent out. Per Kensington Palace, hundreds of guests have been invited to the service at St. George's Chapel and later the lunchtime reception at St. George's Hall hosted by the Queen. Later that night, Prince Charles will host an "intimate" dinner at Frogmore House. And by intimate, we mean 200 people (but a lot more exclusive than the other wedding festivities throughout the day).
The invitations were made by Barnard and Westwood, a British printing company in London that the royal family uses regularly. And of course they include the three-feathered badge of the Prince of Wales in gold ink—chic and elegant.
So, where's your invite? As it turns out, you could be one of the 2,640 members of the public invited to Windsor Castle on May 19. More on that below.