Signed, sealed, and delivered: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding invitations have officially been sent out. Per Kensington Palace, hundreds of guests have been invited to the service at St. George's Chapel and later the lunchtime reception at St. George's Hall hosted by the Queen. Later that night, Prince Charles will host an "intimate" dinner at Frogmore House. And by intimate, we mean 200 people (but a lot more exclusive than the other wedding festivities throughout the day).

The invitations were made by Barnard and Westwood, a British printing company in London that the royal family uses regularly. And of course they include the three-feathered badge of the Prince of Wales in gold ink—chic and elegant.

The invitations follow many years of Royal tradition and have been made by @BarnardWestwood. They feature the Three-Feathered Badge of the Prince of Wales printed in gold ink. pic.twitter.com/cd7LBmRJxO — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) March 22, 2018

Lottie Small, who recently completed her apprenticeship, printed all of the invitations in a process known as die stamping, on a machine from the 1930s that she affectionately nicknamed Maude. pic.twitter.com/kWs2RFx7nN — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) March 22, 2018

So, where's your invite? As it turns out, you could be one of the 2,640 members of the public invited to Windsor Castle on May 19. More on that below.