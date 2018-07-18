Today's Top Stories
Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank Are Inviting Members of the Public to Their Wedding

You could be one of the lucky 1,200.

Princess Eugenie is following in the footsteps of her cousin Prince Harry and inviting 1,200 lucky members of the public to her and Jack Brooksbank's wedding in October. The Royal Family announced the news via Twitter this morning, revealing that the attendees will "be able to view the arrival of the congregation and members of the Royal Family, listen to a live broadcast of the marriage service, and watch the start of the procession as the couple depart at the end of the wedding ceremony."

In order to be considered, you can apply here, where you'll fill out your personal information including surname, first name(s), any previous names, date and place of birth, current address, telephone number, and email address.

Applicants must also complete the following requirements, per Kensington Palace:

• Applicants must be over 5 years of age and children under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult.

• Applicants must be living at a U.K. (or British Forces) postal address.

• Individuals can only apply once, not multiple times.

• Groups of families or friends (up to 4 individuals) should apply on the same form. Should one member of the group be successful in the ballot, all members will be considered to have been successful. The individual completing the application form must seek the permission of the other group members prior to providing their personal information in the application form.

Yep, that's literally it. Submit the app between now and August 8 and you can be front row at Windsor Castle (the same place Harry and Meghan had their wedding).

However, unlike the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's wedding, Eugenie and Jack's ceremony will take place on a Friday—so, if you want to watch a live royal wedding, you're going to have to take off work. It's a small price to pay if you want to see Prince George and Princess Charlotte IRL, let's be honest.

