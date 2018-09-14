date rape drugs, undercover colors
Chrissy Teigen Calls John Her "Everything" and Also an "Asshole" In an Anniversary Tribute

He also announced some big news this week.

image
72nd Annual Golden Globe Awards - Press Room
Getty ImagesJeff Vespa

It's a big week: Five years ago today, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend were married in a Lake Como ceremony. "My everything, I love you and am so proud of the story we’ve created," Teigen wrote on Instagram to mark their wedding anniversary. It was a big week for the couple in other ways: "But you are an asshole for releasing your @nbcthevoice news on my target launch day for real," Teigen added.

There's a lot going on here, so let's break it down: Sept. 14 is Teigen and Legend's wedding anniversary, although they actually met and began dating more than a decade ago. Yesterday, Sept. 13, was also the day that Teigen announced she's partnering with Target to launch a new collection of kitchenware. "I truly can’t believe any of this is happening and can’t wait for you all to see it," she wrote via Instagram (where else?).

Unfortunately, Sept. 13 was also the day that Legend announced he was joining The Voice as a coach for its upcoming season. "I’m thrilled to join the coaches of @nbcthevoice," he wrote yesterday, also via Instagram. "I've been a guest and mentor on the show multiple times and I’m so excited to discover talented singers and help them make the most of their gift."

Here's Teigen's wedding tribute, complete with a sly reference to how yesterday was almost definitely meant to be her day:

And here's Legend's The Voice announcement yesterday.

And while we're at it, here's Teigen's announcement about her Target partnership!

Love is real, guys.

