Did Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Get Married?

Update: Hailey Baldwin wrote on Twitter Friday evening, "I understand where the speculation is coming from, but I’m not married yet!" TMZ reportsthat the couple will marry as earlier as next week.

CASUAL FRIDAY NEWS: apparently Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin got married yesterday after only two months of being engaged, according to People. I know, right? As a person who can't decide on a nail polish color for two months, I am both in awe of their chuzpah and like, "Oh, you crazy lovebirds!"

According to a religious source close to the couple, the singer, 24, and the model, 21, spontaneously tied the knot in a legal ceremony at a courthouse in New York City. So that explains those photos of the two of them entering a courthouse hand-in-hand from TMZ yesterday. According to the source, this is just the legal ceremony; the pair will hold a religious ceremony with loved ones later on, possibly as early as next week. “They’re going to have a big blowout, in front of God and everyone they love,” the religious source tells PEOPLE.

In a grand ironic moment, apparently Bieber told a court official, "Thanks for keeping it on the DL." In another sense of irony, Baldwin told The Cut in an interview yesterday that the pair planned to wed in 2019. These two are so unpredictable, they're so in love, they just do what they want.

Bieber proposed to Baldwin on July 7 in the Bahamas after rekindling their 2016 romance earlier this year.

In the grand gesture of When Harry Met Sally, maybe Justin and Hailey came here tonight because when you realize you want to spend the rest of your life with somebody, you want the rest of your life to start as soon as possible. Congrats, kiddos!