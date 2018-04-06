Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are less than two months away from their wedding, but they aren't letting their big day fully dominate their attention. They're also making time for something else near and dear to their hearts: the Invictus Games.

The Invictus Games are an international sporting event for wounded, injured, and sick servicemen and women. Both currently serving members of the armed forces and veterans are invited to participate. Prince Harry started the Invictus Games in 2014 after attending the Warrior Games in Colorado in 2013. The Warrior Games are a similar event based in the United States, but Harry wanted to bring the spirit of the event to the UK.

Harry and Meghan arrived in Bath in southwest England today to meet with participants at the UK team trials for the Invictus Games Sydney 2018 at the University of Bath Sports Training Village.

Getty Images

The couple looked chic and casual in comfortable, matching attire.

Harry and Meghan arrive. Meghan in a Jacket Babton for Aritzia, jeans by Mother Denim @WeAreInvictus pic.twitter.com/zaEt11S7eq — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) April 6, 2018

Meghan wore a Jacket Babton for Aritzia and jeans by Mother Denim. The couple cheered on and spoke with the athletes at the trials.