image
Today's Top Stories
1
Nicole Kidman Makes Her Mark
image
2
The Best Street Style Looks at London Fashion Week
Variety Portrait Studio, Beautycon Festival Los Angeles, USA - 13 Aug 2017
3
You've Been Saying Chrissy Teigen's Name Wrong
image
4
Find The Candidate That Aligns With Your Values
Brett Kavanaugh confirmation hearing Senate Judiciary Committee
5
TIME’S UP Issues Statement on Brett Kavanaugh

Darren Criss' Emmys Speech About Mia Swier Won Him Fiancé of the Year

You need to hear what he said about her.

image
image
Getty ImagesKevork Djansezian/NBC

Darren Criss announced that he was engaged to longtime girlfriend Mia Swier in January, and the couple looked freaking adorable tonight at the 2018 Emmy's.

Tonight, Darren won the award for lead actor in a limited series or movie for his role in The Assasination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story and called it "the most extraordinary moment of my life." Of course, he made a perfect speech and thanked his fiancé at the end with the most beautiful line.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Wait for it. Are you ready? I don't think you're ready.

"You roll the windows down and pump the music up in my life.”

That's it. I am deceased.

Now, please just take a moment for their red carpet PDA:

image
Getty Images
image
Getty Images
NBC's '70th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards' - Red Carpet
Getty ImagesChristopher Polk/NBC

Darren and Mia, both 32, dated for seven years before becoming engaged in January. The former Glee star shared the news on Instagram and captioned the post, "Mia and I have had seven and a half years of fun, wacky, wonderful, CRAZY adventures together. And I’m happy to announce that we’re kicking those adventures up a notch. We’re goin for it. To boldly go where neither of us have gone before. Engage. 🚀💍🖖"

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Watch Darren's full speech below:

Then we can all agree with this tweet:

Related Story
image
What You Need to Know About Darren Criss' Fiancée

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From The Emmys 2018
Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake Photos
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Loved the Emmys
image Sandra Oh Still Won the Emmys
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
US-ENTERTAINMENT-TELEVISION-EMMYS-SHOW Glenn Weiss Just Proposed at the Emmys
NBC's "70th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards" - Red Carpet
The Prettiest Jewelry from the Emmys Red Carpet
70th Emmy Awards - Show The Funniest Political Jokes From the 2018 Emmys
70th Emmy Awards - Press Room Here's the Full List of Emmys 2018 Winners
image Keri Russell Wore the Sexiest Dress at the Emmys
70th Emmy Awards - Arrivals Sandra Oh Brings Her Parents to the Emmys
US-ENTERTAINMENT-TELEVISION-EMMYS-ARRIVALS Issa Rae Hosted a Pre-Emmy Yacht Party This Week
image Tiffan Haddish's Emmys Dress Has a Special Meaning