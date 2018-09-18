Darren Criss announced that he was engaged to longtime girlfriend Mia Swier in January, and the couple looked freaking adorable tonight at the 2018 Emmy's.

Tonight, Darren won the award for lead actor in a limited series or movie for his role in The Assasination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story and called it "the most extraordinary moment of my life." Of course, he made a perfect speech and thanked his fiancé at the end with the most beautiful line.

Wait for it. Are you ready? I don't think you're ready.

"You roll the windows down and pump the music up in my life.”

That's it. I am deceased.

Now, please just take a moment for their red carpet PDA:

Darren and Mia, both 32, dated for seven years before becoming engaged in January. The former Glee star shared the news on Instagram and captioned the post, "Mia and I have had seven and a half years of fun, wacky, wonderful, CRAZY adventures together. And I’m happy to announce that we’re kicking those adventures up a notch. We’re goin for it. To boldly go where neither of us have gone before. Engage. 🚀💍🖖"

Watch Darren's full speech below:

WATCH: Darren Criss gives acceptance speech for winning “Lead Actor in a Limited Series” for #ACSVersace. #Emmys pic.twitter.com/8bk1N9zMUp — acs updates (@acsfxnews) September 18, 2018

