Who Is Mia Swier? Everything You Need to Know About Darren Criss' Fiancée

In January, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story and Glee star Darren Criss popped the question to longtime girlfriend Mia Swier. Here's what you to need know about the actor's fiancée.

They have been together for years.

In his engagement announcement, Criss revealed that he and Swier have been together for seven-and-a-half years.

"Mia and I have had seven-and-a-half years of fun, wacky, wonderful, CRAZY adventures together. And I’m happy to announce that we’re kicking those adventures up a notch. We’re goin for it. To boldly go where neither of us have gone before. Engage," he wrote.



She's a writer and producer.

According to her IMDb profile, Swier is a writer and producer at Fox Networks. At Fox, she has produced and directed promotional content for series including Glee (on which Criss appeared), Scream Queens, Gracepoint, The Mindy Project, New Girl, Raising Hope, and The Following.

Before coming to Fox, she worked as a producer on promotional content for Showtime on shows like Dexter, Homeland, Californication, Weeds, House of Lies, and Shameless.

She's an NYU grad.

Swier graduated from New York University in 2007 with a bachelor's degree in Mass Communication and Media Studies. Swier also attended New York Film Academy and worked as an intern on Saturday Night Live.

She has her own production company.

In 2009, Swier cofounded film production company Effin Media alongside Dan Bricker. The company produced A (Not So) Civil Union, a mockumentary short that Swier and Bricker wrote and directed themselves.



Criss wasn't a TV star when they started dating.

Even though they both work in the industry, Criss said in 2013 that he didn't know he'd be a TV star when they got together.

"Oh yeah, we’ve been together a long time," he explained. "I didn’t know I was going to be on TV when we started dating."